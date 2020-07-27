Missouri slowing free community virus testing, says counties can do it if they choose

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s health director said Monday the state had deemphasized free community COVID-19 testing and encouraged counties to spend their federal stimulus dollars on such events.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said the state had conducted community testing in more than 50 counties.

“I wouldn’t say we’re stopping them,” he said of the events, adding the state may launch widespread testing in certain communities if there are virus clusters.

On June 11, according to an archived copy of the state’s website, there were 19 community testing locations around the state. On Monday, there were none listed.

Williams said that while the events were “helpful” and gave people confidence, he said state health officials initially launched the effort — in partnership with Missouri National Guard, local health departments and health care providers — as the state was assessing the situation at the start of its “recovery” phase.

“We still reserve the right to do those,” Williams told reporters Monday.