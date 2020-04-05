Missouri surpasses 2,300 coronavirus cases, Illinois has more than 11,000

Updated Sunday at 3 p.m. with numbers from Illinois health officials.

Illinois health officials announced nearly 900 new cases of the coronavirus in the state on Sunday, and 31 deaths.

Illinois has a total of 11,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 274 deaths caused by the virus.

Nearly 59,000 residents have been tested for the virus in Illinois.

During Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Sunday address to the state, he highlighted that essential workers and healthcare workers are now eligible for the state’s childcare assistance program, which he said would cover most or all childcare costs for those who still have to leave the house to work.

“Children who can stay home should stay home,” Pritzker said. “And this means really at home, not going on playdates or hanging out with friends. As hard as this may be, we need our youngest Illinoisans to follow guidance like everyone else. Young people can catch COVID-19 and they can be carriers of COVID-19.”

Missouri officials announced 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for a total of 2,367.