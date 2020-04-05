Missouri surpasses 2,300 coronavirus cases

Missouri officials announced 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for a total of 2,367.
Thirty-three people have died from the coronavirus in the state, up from 24 deaths on Saturday.
As of Saturday, more than 27,000 residents had been tested for the virus, officials said.
This article will be updated with more details on Illinois cases, other news.
Rachel Rice
