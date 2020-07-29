Missouri tagged as federal COVID-19 'red zone,' breaks daily case record for 10th time in July

ST. LOUIS — A White House task force report this week added Missouri to 21 states considered in the "red zone" for new COVID-19 cases and urged leaders to consider more restrictions in virus hotspots.
The report became widely public Wednesday, as Missouri again topped its record for most new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the 10th time this month. The state added 1,927 cases Tuesday, 154 more than the previous record set the day before.
Missouri also reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive to 9.6%, up from 8.6% the day before and around 4% at the beginning of the month.
The federal report dated Sunday was distributed to state leaders and added Missouri to the task force's highest warning category after its rate of cases rose above the threshhold of 100 per 100,000 people at 131 cases per capita last week.
The report, made public by the New York Times, also identified the areas of Missouri with the most serious outbreaks considered in their own "red zones" because that had both more than 100 cases per capita and positivity rates above 10%.
Several popular tourist destinations were flagged: Branson and its nearby counties, Hannibal, the popular boyhood home of Mark Twain, and several counties around the Lake of the Ozarks.
Counties in the state's bootheel, Pemiscot and Dunklin, and areas around Joplin, Sedalia and Bolivar were also among the state's red zones.
Though the metro areas around St. Louis and Kansas City account for most of the cases in the state far more than some of the hotspots, they were considered "yellow zones" because of positivity rates lower than 10% last week.
St. Louis County was reporting a 9.1% rate by Wednesday and St. Louis has been reporting around an 8% rate, according to the most recent complete numbers from July 13.
The federal report recommended that all counties with positivity rates greater than 10% close gyms and bars, limit gatherings to no more than 10 people and encourage social disancing within restaurants.
The task force also recommended that Missouri should "mandate and enforce wearing of face masks outside the home" in counties with rolling positivity rates greater than 5%.
St. Louis City and St. Louis County already have mask mandates. The health department board in neighboring Jefferson County, where the positivity rate was at 7.9% by mid-July, opted amid protests outside its meeting Tuesday not to vote on a mask mandate, but instead push a public information campaign encouraging masks.
In the suburban St. Louis areas in St. Charles County, there is also no mask mandate, though county leaders recommended businesses require masks. A positivity rate for St. Charles County was not immediatly available Wednesday, but the county reported the third most cases in the state over the last three weeks, according to the federal report.
Among the "red zone" areas identified in the state, the Board of Aldermen in Branson on Tuesday voted 4-1 to require masks in indoor public places.
The board came to the decision despite opposition from comedian and famous Branson area local Yakov Smirnoff.
"I'm hoping that you can make this an island of freedom and choice in the sea of hatred and fear," Smirnoff told the board, accoridng to the Springfield News Leader.
Joplin leaders also passed a mask mandate earlier this month, but other areas in the state "red zones" like Hannibal and areas around Lake of the Ozark do not have requirements in place.
Missouri on Wednesday reported 46,750 confirmed cases and 1,220 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
These maps and charts show the spread of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois.
NUMERATOR: Number of new 'Lab Confirmed Cases' per day via Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard; DENOMINATOR: Number of new 'PCR Tested Individuals' per day via Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard.
NOTE: Post-Dispatch methodology pulls new numbers for each day and then calculates the average for the past seven days, similar to the methodology used on the Johns Hopkins DAILY STATE-BY-STATE TESTING TRENDS dashboard. The Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard uses numbers from "the most recent 7-day period that we feel our data is mostly complete," according to Lisa Cox, Communications Director for Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The department's data is "listed on the date that the person was actually tested, initially. Then when interviews have happened and contact tracing is done, many times we have more information provided to us for that case. If symptom onset date is a new piece of information gathered, the testing date reverts to symptom onset date. This data is always changing for this reason," according to Cox. For more information on why numbers may differ, CLICK HERE.
NOTE: No new testing data was available via Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard on July 10, 2020. We have interpolated the available data to estimate that number.
COVID-19 Missouri: Deaths per day
COVID-19 Missouri: Hospitalizations St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force
The chart below includes numbers for these hospitals in the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force: BJC HealthCare, Mercy and SSM Health hospitals and St. Luke's. Numbers include people who have tested positive or are under investigation
COVID-19 Missouri: New cases per day
COVID-19 Missouri: Rolling 7-day average
