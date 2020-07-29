Missouri tagged as federal COVID-19 'red zone,' breaks daily case record for 10th time in July

ST. LOUIS — A White House task force report this week added Missouri to 21 states considered in the "red zone" for new COVID-19 cases and urged leaders to consider more restrictions in virus hotspots.

The report became widely public Wednesday, as Missouri again topped its record for most new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the 10th time this month. The state added 1,927 cases Tuesday, 154 more than the previous record set the day before.

Missouri also reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive to 9.6%, up from 8.6% the day before and around 4% at the beginning of the month.

The federal report dated Sunday was distributed to state leaders and added Missouri to the task force's highest warning category after its rate of cases rose above the threshhold of 100 per 100,000 people at 131 cases per capita last week.

The report, made public by the New York Times, also identified the areas of Missouri with the most serious outbreaks considered in their own "red zones" because that had both more than 100 cases per capita and positivity rates above 10%.