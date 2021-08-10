Missouri to draw first COVID-19 vaccine prize-winners Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first prize drawing for Missouri’s new vaccine incentive program is scheduled for Friday as the state continues to encourage residents to protect themselves and each other from the latest COVID-19 surge.

Prizes are to be awarded to 180 people, adults and children ages 12 to 17, following the first drawing, which requires state residents to be receiving the vaccine to participate. Announcements of the first winners will be made on Aug. 25 after each person’s vaccination status has been certified by the state, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Eligible participants are state residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. A maximum prize of $10,000 cash is on the table for adults and residents ages 12 to 17 may receive a $10,000 contribution to a state-run savings account for post-high school education.

Robert Knodell, acting director of DHSS, which administers the program alongside the state lottery, attributed the rollout of the incentive to an increase in reported vaccinations.

He noted roughly 375,000 people have entered the contest, about 6% of the state’s total population, for the chance to win. And so far roughly 3 million residents have started vaccination.