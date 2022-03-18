Missouri to end at-home COVID-19 testing kit program

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will discontinue its at-home COVID-19 testing kit program by the end of the month.

The change is being made due to a “dramatic” decline in the demand for COVID-19 testing, state officials said in making the announcement Thursday. The state said most of the testing kit program’s activity occurred in January, when the omicron variant was surging.

Residents who don’t already have an at-home PCR test kit can order one for free through March 31 through the state’s online system at health.mo.gov. Kits are typically received in the mail within two days, and individuals have six months to use the kit before it expires.

A result is received within 72 hours of mailing the specimen back to the laboratory in a free FedEx shipping envelope provided in the kit.

Those who already have a test kit on hand are encouraged to use it prior to its six-month expiration mark, especially if symptoms are experienced or exposure to high-risk individuals is planned, health officials said.

Tests provided by the federal government can continue to be ordered at CovidTests.gov. The state health department also will continue to provide drive-thru testing sites in communities.

Testing remains recommended for individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have had significant contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19.