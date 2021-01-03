Missouri tops 400,000 coronavirus cases, ranks 23rd in cases per capita

Missouri topped 400,000 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, state data shows. Another 2,305 cases were reported, bringing the total to 401,761.

With a population of about 6.5 million people, the state ranks 23rd in the highest number of total coronavirus cases reported per capita, according to the New York Times nationwide database.

The three Missouri counties with the most cases per capita are Sullivan, Madison and Cole counties, state data shows. Each of those counties has reported over 10,000 cases per 100,000 people, meaning one in 10 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state on Sunday reported 19 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 5,562.

In the past seven days, 15,935 new cases were reported out of 87,018 people tested — for a positivity rate of nearly 20%, meaning the transmission of the virus remains widespread.