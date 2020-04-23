Missouri tops 6,300 coronavirus cases, Illinois nears 37,000 infections

ST. LOUIS — Missouri topped 6,300 cases of coronavirus Thursday, as Illinois neared 37,000 confirmed infections.
In the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 226 people with COVID-19 had died as of Thursday afternoon.
Missouri reported 10 new deaths and 184 new known cases Thursday. That brings the state total to 6,321 cases and 218 deaths.
Missouri has averaged 178 new cases per day over the last week, down from an average of 224 new cases a day the week before.
In Illinois, state officials on Thursday reported 1,826 new known cases and 123 additional deaths. Illinois has had 36,934 cases and 1,688 deaths since the outbreak began, including at least 40 deaths in the Metro East.
The number of new cases per day in Illinois increased from the week prior, from an average of 1,359 to 1,543, though that could be due to significant increases in testing in the state.
Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 rose slightly in the St. Louis region Thursday, but the number of patients in intensive care units dipped, according to Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
At St. Louis’ major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 694 patients were hospitalized Thursday in connection to COVID-19 symptoms, up by nine from the previous day. Of those patients, 170 were in intensive care units, down 15 from the day before, and 123 needed the use of ventilators to breathe, down 10 from Wednesday.
Garza has said St. Louis has about 5,500 available hospital beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units. Hospitalizations in the area are projected to peak this weekend, according to the task force.
Garza said Thursday that a downward trend in the number of hospitalizations should be a key factor determining when the St. Louis area can begin to loosen stay-at-home orders, along with ensuring that health care providers have enough protective equipment to treat patients.
"What we don't want to happen is for those cases to rebound and then the health care system not be able to adequately take care of that increase in patients," Garza said.
In both Missouri and Illinois, state counts of the virus have differed from totals provided by local health departments. But the latest numbers released at the local level in the metro area include:
St. Louis County: 2,518 cases, 102 deaths. The county reported 101 additional cases and six new deaths Thursday, passing 100 deaths connected to the virus for the first time.
St. Louis: 924 cases, 45 deaths as of Wednesday. Deaths connected to the city include at least five nursing home residents at Life Care Center in St. Louis.
St. Charles County: 493 cases, 25 deaths. Confirmed cases connected to the county include at least 60 residents and 12 staff at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home. At least 12 residents at the nursing home with the virus have died. There have also been at least 33 cases reported at the CenterPointe psychiatric hospital in the county.
Jefferson County: 238 cases, three deaths. At least 64 people at the Festus Manor Care Center nursing home in the county have tested positive for the virus.
Franklin County: 106 cases, 10 deaths. At least 34 of the cases are from Grandview Healthcare Center nursing home in Washington. At least seven of the nursing home's residents who were infected have died.
St. Clair County: 342 cases, 19 deaths. The county's numbers include 54 cases and one death at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, and 11 cases and one death at the BRIA of Belleville nursing home.
Madison County: 255 cases, 14 deaths. The county reported one new Thursday. One of the county's deaths was a resident at Edwardsville Care Center nursing home where there have been two confirmed cases.
Monroe County: 63 cases, eight deaths. Seven of the county's deaths were residents at Garden Place Senior Living nursing home in Columbia where at least 26 people have been sickened.
Nationally, by Thursday afternoon nearly 43,600 patients with the virus have died in the U.S., according to a New York Times database. About 852,300 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
