Missouri tops 6,300 coronavirus cases, Illinois nears 37,000 infections

ST. LOUIS — Missouri topped 6,300 cases of coronavirus Thursday, as Illinois neared 37,000 confirmed infections.

In the St. Louis area, including Illinois suburbs, at least 226 people with COVID-19 had died as of Thursday afternoon.

Missouri reported 10 new deaths and 184 new known cases Thursday. That brings the state total to 6,321 cases and 218 deaths.

Missouri has averaged 178 new cases per day over the last week, down from an average of 224 new cases a day the week before.

In Illinois, state officials on Thursday reported 1,826 new known cases and 123 additional deaths. Illinois has had 36,934 cases and 1,688 deaths since the outbreak began, including at least 40 deaths in the Metro East.

The number of new cases per day in Illinois increased from the week prior, from an average of 1,359 to 1,543, though that could be due to significant increases in testing in the state.

Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 rose slightly in the St. Louis region Thursday, but the number of patients in intensive care units dipped, according to Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

At St. Louis’ major hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 694 patients were hospitalized Thursday in connection to COVID-19 symptoms, up by nine from the previous day. Of those patients, 170 were in intensive care units, down 15 from the day before, and 123 needed the use of ventilators to breathe, down 10 from Wednesday.