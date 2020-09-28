Missouri unveils new COVID-19 data dashboard, total reported coronavirus cases decreases

“There’s a difference in transmission mitigation strategies across the St. Louis metropolitan area,” Garza said on Monday. “Because of this, the virus will continue to circulate in the metro area on both sides of the river as well as across the state of Missouri, as we’ve seen recently. This doesn't mean that it's safe for areas where the numbers are down to relax at all. There's a reason the numbers are down in St. Louis city and county. We all need to wear a mask, stay away from large crowds, and wash our hands to avoid getting sick. If we stay on that path, then we can slowly do the things we all enjoy doing."