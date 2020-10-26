Missouri virus hospitalizations rising as data problem fixed

JEFFERSON CITY — A data-entry problem that skewed hospitalization numbers in Missouri for more than a week was fixed on Monday and the new data showed that hospitalizations were still increasing.

Last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s coronavirus dashboard had a message that said the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 had been underreported since Oct. 17 because of "challenges entering data” to the portal used by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for collecting daily hospitalizations around the country.

The dashboard posted a message Monday saying the problem had been resolved. It reported that as of Friday, 1,399 Missourians were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, including 481 patients who were in intensive care and 174 who were on ventilators. There can be a 72-hour delay in reporting hospitalization data because that is how long hospitals have to submit it.

Hospitalizations in the state have increased steadily since September and hit record highs several times this month. The peak was Oct. 14, when 1,465 hospitalizations were reported, which was nearly four times the 375 patients who were hospitalized on July 7.