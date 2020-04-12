You are the owner of this article.
Missouri's coronavirus cases surpass 4,100, Illinois has more than 20,800 on Easter Sunday
0 comments

Updated at 3 p.m. Sunday with the number of cases in Illinois.

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri reached 4,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Public officials locally and nationally have discouraged residents from gathering for Easter.

The state also reported 110 deaths.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker reported 1,672 new cases on Sunday for a total of 20,852 total cases since the start of the pandemic, but pointed out that many of those previous cases have since recovered. 

Pritzker reported 43 new fatalities from the virus for a total of 720. Sunday's daily death toll is lower than the toll from the previous six days, Pritzker said, leading officials to be hopeful that the "curve" of sickness is indeed becoming flatter for the state.

“I pray as we move forward that these trends continue,” Pritzker said. “If they do, it will be because of you who are adhering to the stay at home order.”

This article will be updated.

