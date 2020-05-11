Missouri's testing rate trails Illinois, but reflects different strategy, reality

“The only way to safely reopen is to know how prevalent the disease really is,” she said. “Not testing gives us a false sense of security, and we’re going to end up with unexplained deaths.”

Dr. Jason Newland, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University’s medical school, said Missouri is not unique in difficulties in getting tests but he says the shortage has forced some providers to play a gatekeeper role in distributing them. He said he anticipates testing capacity to grow into the summer months as private companies race to produce more supplies, giving hospitals the ability to test non-COVID-19 patients who are admitted for elective treatment.

“I haven’t felt that our state has been behind in doing this,” he said. “I just know the challenges and when I talk to people across the country, we all struggle with how to manage this shortage issue in this pandemic.”

Enbal Shacham, a public health studies professor at St. Louis University, said Missouri’s pandemic response is likely slower than in Illinois because of Chicago’s much larger population. She said the St. Louis region needs a “collective strategy” among public and private health care agencies to test and conduct contact tracing as people return to work while helping businesses reduce infection risks.