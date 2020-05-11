Missouri's testing rate trails Illinois, but reflects different strategy, reality

ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s supply of tests for COVID-19 was nearly dry when the state reopened for business last Monday.
State officials had previously reported that an average of 2,800 tests were being administered daily through state and commercial labs, and the overall tally since the first week of March is just above 108,000 people in Missouri who’ve been tested.
Gov. Mike Parson said recently that the state has struggled to acquire new test kits but was expecting the federal government to ship 15,000 kits in coming days. He said his administration has hustled to acquire more kits and expand testing since the outbreak began.
“Since Day 1 we have fought that battle,” Parson said Wednesday. “Every day we’re getting more PPE (personal protective equipment) gear in, we’re getting more testing material as you can see by the amount of testing we are doing. That’s not isolated to Missouri. We’re still fighting that all over the nation.”
But Parson’s decision to reopen Missouri for business May 4 runs counter to guidance from federal health officials who say “robust” testing must be in place before phasing out statewide restrictions on people and businesses. While Illinois has expanded testing capacity in response to an alarming surge in infections, testing levels in Missouri, by comparison, have remained relatively stagnant. Missouri officials argue, however, that testing levels are adequate and reflect a strategic shift to what they call a “boxed-in” approach that prioritizes high-risk centers such as nursing homes.
By Friday, Missouri reported 108,721 completed tests, 9,489 positive cases and at least 449 deaths. St. Louis and St. Louis County reported at least 328 deaths combined. Illinois officials had recorded 73,760 cases and 3,241 deaths, including at least 91 in the Metro East.
In the past week, as Missouri awaited new shipments of testing kits, the state increased its daily testing average to about 3,700. But the number still lags behind Illinois, which has about twice the population and has tested about 400,000 people — or four times as many as Missouri. Missouri and Illinois are among 41 states that fall short of benchmarks for reopening as recommended by researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute.
According to Harvard’s analysis, Missouri should be doing at least 9,700 tests per day and Illinois should do more than 64,000 tests daily. Kansas, with at least 147 deaths, showed a 28% increase in testing in the past week with an average of 1,900 daily tests. But that number also falls short of recommendations.
On Friday, Illinois reported exceeding 20,000 tests in one day; the state has averaged about 15,000 daily tests over the past two weeks, according to health department data. Missouri’s positive rate is about 7%; Illinois’ positive rate is 17%.
Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri’s health director, says the higher testing rate in Illinois makes sense because that state’s infections are peaking weeks later than Missouri’s peak on April 6 and 7. At that time, he said, Missouri was doing more tests per capita than most other states and that 90% of those tested were negative. Now, he said, positive cases and hospitalizations from the virus are declining.
“Their curve is different than our curve,” Williams said.
Missouri can now handle up to 60,000 tests per week thanks to partnerships with private companies, Williams said, but demand for those tests has declined over the past month because flu season has ended, resulting in fewer people with symptoms seeking treatment or testing for COVID-19.
As confirmed cases continue to climb in the St. Louis area, the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations statewide has declined over the past four weeks, Williams said. As a result, the state has changed its focus to testing at higher-risk facilities such as nursing homes, prisons and meat plants where people closely congregate.
The strategy is to test everyone when a hot spot is identified, Williams said. For example, more than 400 of the 2,300 workers tested last weekend at the Triumph Foods pork plant in St. Joseph, Missouri, were positive despite showing no COVID-19 symptoms. One of the plant’s employees has died.
“These are asymptomatic people which we think are not as infectious as those who have fevers and other criteria,” Williams said. “That’s very different than the testing we were doing in April. So if you look at the numbers in April when we had our peak versus this (past) weekend, you’re comparing apples and oranges.”
Testing is likely to increase in Missouri as hospitals begin routinely testing patients being admitted for elective, nonemergency procedures, he added. He expects the results of those tests won’t show a dramatic uptick in positive cases.
Illinois officials recently offered two models showing its peak in mid-April and another putting the peak on May 6. They credited testing as an important key to identifying and isolating infected people, and flattening the curve of positive cases. Illinois now has more than 200 testing sites, including one that opened recently at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis.
“We have teams of people working day and night on (testing),” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said during a recent press briefing.
Pamela Walker, former St. Louis city health director, said reopening Missouri without a more aggressive testing approach is “extremely dangerous” because containing the spread means reacting to outbreaks instead of detecting them with greater testing. She praised the response by health officials in Cook County, Illinois, for focusing on boosting testing capacity at community clinics.
“The only way to safely reopen is to know how prevalent the disease really is,” she said. “Not testing gives us a false sense of security, and we’re going to end up with unexplained deaths.”
Dr. Jason Newland, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University’s medical school, said Missouri is not unique in difficulties in getting tests but he says the shortage has forced some providers to play a gatekeeper role in distributing them. He said he anticipates testing capacity to grow into the summer months as private companies race to produce more supplies, giving hospitals the ability to test non-COVID-19 patients who are admitted for elective treatment.
“I haven’t felt that our state has been behind in doing this,” he said. “I just know the challenges and when I talk to people across the country, we all struggle with how to manage this shortage issue in this pandemic.”
Enbal Shacham, a public health studies professor at St. Louis University, said Missouri’s pandemic response is likely slower than in Illinois because of Chicago’s much larger population. She said the St. Louis region needs a “collective strategy” among public and private health care agencies to test and conduct contact tracing as people return to work while helping businesses reduce infection risks.
“Ultimately, I think we still have cases, infections in our community but we do not have widely available testing,” she said. “We’re not there yet but it’s growing.”
Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
