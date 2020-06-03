Mizzou considers earlier start to fall semester due to threat of coronavirus

COLUMBIA — University of Missouri officials said Wednesday that they are considering starting the fall semester 10 days early and ending in-person classwork just before Thanksgiving as a precaution, to lessen the chance of an outbreak of the coronavirus and other illnesses.

Under this proposal, the new fall semester would begin on August 12, and the university would stay open on Labor Day. In-person classes would end on Nov. 20, rather than the original end date of Dec. 10, to cut down on travel during the semester when instances of illness increase. Finals would be taken online between Nov. 30 and Dec. 14.

“This schedule change would help to limit exposure due to travel during the semester," executive vice chancellor for academic affairs Latha Ramchand said in a statement. "This also would avoid having thousands of additional people on campus during the winter weeks when illnesses are more common.”

Other universities across the country have taken similar precautions in order to prioritize the health of students, staff and faculty, MU officials said.

The MU Faculty Council will meet Thursday to consider the proposal. If it passes, it will be considered by the Board of Curators on June 18.

University leadership is also planning for other operational changes to increase student safety, including how to incorporate social distancing, contact tracing, symptom monitoring and more cleaning of buildings. New practices for class sizes, scheduling and in-person meetings are being determined, officials said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member