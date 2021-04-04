 Skip to main content
Monday vaccination event slated for north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The O'Fallon Park neighborhood in north St. Louis will be host to the latest mass vaccination event in the region as the allotment of coronavirus vaccines continues to grow.

Monday's blitz, announced by state Rep. Kimberly-Ann Collins, will be held at the O'Fallon Park Rec Complex, 4343 West Florissant Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 573-751-1400.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered at the same location on May 3. Participants will have also have access to a free mobile food mart distributing fruit, vegetables and dairy products.

The event is sponsored by CareSTL Health, the St. Louis Area Foodbank, the Little Bit Foundation and the YMCA O’Fallon Rec Center.

