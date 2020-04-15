More details on stay-at-home order could come later this week, Page says

CLAYTON — Easing the stay-at-home order on St. Louis County would be detrimental to efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic, County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday.

In comments to reporters, Page reiterated remarks from earlier in the week indicating the orders to shelter in place were likely to be extended into May. He said he did not have a firm date on when they could be lifted, but said he was in talks with area political and health officials and an announcement could come later this week.

“If we ease our stay at home order too soon, then we could rebound and be in a much more difficult and precarious position than we are currently,” he said. “Our social distancing measures are working, but we're not there yet.”

Page said the county would later this week start receiving some of the expected $173.5 million in federal relief to fund the county’s response to the pandemic. The County Council introduced a bill that would create a special fund to accept the federal money. It would include a tracking tool to allow the public to see how the money is being spent.