More likely to be struck by lightning? Americans weigh risk of J&J vaccine

“Honestly, I still would have taken it today,” said Cole Parsons, a 40-year-old hotel executive who was scheduled to get vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot in New Orleans on Tuesday, before the site suddenly had to switch to giving Moderna and Pfizer vaccines instead.

Only 6 people out of some 7 million Americans who had received the Johnson & Johnson shot experienced the rare brain blood clots.

“Chances are greater [I get] attacked by an alligator in the swamp or, you know, hit by lightning than I am to have a reaction from that,” he said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are about 1-in-500,000.

Vaccine experts say that even if the blood clotting cases are linked to the Johnson & Johnson shot, the risk is extremely small when weighed against protection from the potential ravages of COVID-19. The FDA said the pause will give the agency time to inform doctors about how to identify and treat the clotting condition.

Taka Katakayama, a 39-year-old production coordinator, was due to get the Johnson & Johnson shot on Tuesday at the Javits Center in New York City, but ended up getting Pfizer.