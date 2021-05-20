More money available in St. Louis for rent and utility bill assistance

ST. LOUIS — Rent and utility help available: City residents can apply for help from a new round of federal aid for people who need assistance with paying past-due rent and utility bills because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Money from the $7.5 million allotment can be used to make payments directly to a landlord and or utility provider.

City officials say they want to distribute the money as soon as possible to help households facing possible eviction.

People can apply online at the city Department of Human Services page on the city website or can call the agency at 314-657-1650 to have an application mailed to them. When 1,500 applications are received, the city will temporarily stop accepting new ones.

The funding isn’t available to city residents who already have applied to a state-administered rental assistance program.​

