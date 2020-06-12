You are the owner of this article.
More pandemic restrictions to be lifted in St. Louis County on June 29
Shoppers return to the malls

Shoppers line up to get into Foot Locker store at the West County Center as it reopens following the coronavirus pandemic closure on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

CLAYTON — Every business in St. Louis County will be able to welcome customers inside up to 50% of their fire code capacity starting on June 29, the county executive said on Friday.

The limit is expanded from the 25% limit that went into effect last month for most businesses — and which expands to all businesses on Monday — as the county gradually allows businesses to resume normal operations amid signs the coronavirus crisis may be easing.

Also on June 29, the county will no longer limit crowd sizes to 10 or fewer people. Outside events will not have any limits on how many people can gather as long as people continue to distance themselves from other and wear masks.

However, some county park pavilions will continue to have restrictions on how many people can gather, under the new guidelines. And organizers of outside events such as concerts or art fairs will need to have their plans approved by the county health department.

County Executive Sam Page said the decision to further relax restrictions comes as data from area hospitals point to falling levels of people needing medical care for COVID-19 and while the county has greatly expand its ability to test for the virus.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson announced he was lifting statewide restrictions next week, but local governments could continue to impose their own.

