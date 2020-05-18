You are the owner of this article.
More St. Louis County parks reopening Monday but still no bathrooms or playgrounds
More St. Louis County parks reopening Monday but still no bathrooms or playgrounds

"I cried when the park closed ... As soon as I found out it, reopened we came. This is in my backyard. It takes me 10 minutes to load up and get in the water," said Julie Edmonds of Maryland Heights, who walks her kayak into the lake at Creve Coeur Park just two and half hours after it reopened on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Creve Coeur Park was one of 33 St. Louis County parks that reopened with physical distancing rules during the coronavirus. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Twenty-one parks, previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen here Monday.

Park facilities — like restrooms, courts, exercise stations, playgrounds, skate parks, and indoor facilities — will remain closed.

Most loop trails are now "one-way," and the county has urged visitors to maintain 6 feet of distance, and to avoid parks if exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

In late April, 33 county parks reopened. The parks scheduled to open Monday are:

Antire, Bissell House, Black Forest, Bohrer, Bright, Classe, Ebsworth, Endicott, Hunter's Ford, King, Kinloch, Larimore, Mackenzie, Mathilda-Welmering, Memorial, Ohlendorf, Robert Winter, Schaefer Bend, St. George, Sylvan Springs and Widman.

