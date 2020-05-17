More St. Louis County parks to open Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Twenty-one parks, previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen here Monday.
Park facilities — like restrooms, courts, exercise stations, playgrounds, skate parks, and indoor facilities — will remain closed.
Most loop trails are now "one-way," and the county has urged visitors to maintain 6 feet of distance, and to avoid parks if exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
In late April, 33 county parks reopened. The parks scheduled to open Monday are:
Antire, Bissell House, Black Forest, Bohrer, Bright, Classe, Ebsworth, Endicott, Hunter's Ford, King, Kinloch, Larimore, Mackenzie, Mathilda-Welmering, Memorial, Ohlendorf, Robert Winter, Schaefer Bend, St. George, Sylvan Springs and Widman.
