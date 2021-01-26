 Skip to main content
More than 100 pharmacies in Illinois now offer COVID-19 vaccines
More than 100 pharmacies in Illinois now offer COVID-19 vaccines

Illinois residents can now get COVID-19 vaccinations at pharmacies across the state, health officials announced Tuesday.

The state is partnering with Hy-Vee pharmacies across central and northern Illinois to offer the vaccines to eligible residents starting Wednesday. Hy-Vee has 16 locations in the area and estimates to be able to provide 200 vaccinations each day, according to the announcement.

Vaccine has also been distributed to a total of 92 Walgreens and Jewel-Osco pharmacies throughout state, including two Walgreens locations in Madison and St. Clair counties in the Metro East.

Individuals must have an appointment and must be eligible under state guidelines. Register online at hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent. Links to the Walgreen’s and Jewel-Osco locations can be found among a list of all vaccination locations at coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location.

“Over the next few days, additional pharmacy partners will be coming online and opening registration for appointments. These pharmacy partners will provide hundreds of sites in every region of the state,” the press release stated.

“At this time, vaccination at these sites will be available by appointment only. As the federal supply of vaccines increases, the State will launch walk-in locations and expand sites to additional providers like doctor’s offices and urgent care clinics. More information about those locations will be released in the coming weeks.”

Eligible residents are also able to receive a vaccine at most local health departments in the state, several clinics in the Chicago area and the Midwest Medical Center in Galena.

