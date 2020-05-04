More than 2,600 people in Illinois have died from coronavirus, governor says

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that 46 more people died in Illinois in the previous 24 hours, bringing the state's total dead from the coronavirus to 2,662.
The governor reported 2,341 new COVID-19 cases for a total in Illinois of 63,840. Pritzker said 17% of the 13,834 new tests conducted over the past day had positive results.
There were just under 4,500 patients occupying hospital beds across Illinois, a decrease of about 4% from the week before, Pritzker said. The percentage of intensive care hospital beds in Illinois in use by patients with or suspected of having the coronavirus dipped to 33% from 34% last week.
