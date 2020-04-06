More than three dozen people at St. Charles nursing home sickened by coronavirus

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles nursing home where three residents have died from COVID-19 has confirmed that 32 other residents and seven employees are sickened by the disease, county health officials said Monday.

In total, 35 residents and seven employees of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since the home first publicly reported an outbreak March 23, according to the St. Charles County health department.

Three of the residents sickened by COVID-19 have died. Officials reported the third death last week when a total of 18 residents and three employees had tested positive for the disease.

Fifteen residents who showed symptoms of COVID-19 have tested negative the disease, health officials said Monday. Fourteen residents have been tested for the disease but had not received their results as of Monday.