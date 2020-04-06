More than three dozen people at St. Charles nursing home sickened by coronavirus

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles nursing home where three residents have died from COVID-19 has confirmed that 32 other residents and seven employees are sickened by the disease, county health officials said Monday.
In total, 35 residents and seven employees of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since the home first publicly reported an outbreak March 23, according to the St. Charles County health department.
Three of the residents sickened by COVID-19 have died. Officials reported the third death last week when a total of 18 residents and three employees had tested positive for the disease.
Fifteen residents who showed symptoms of COVID-19 have tested negative the disease, health officials said Monday. Fourteen residents have been tested for the disease but had not received their results as of Monday.
Residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 or may have been exposed to the disease are being quarantined in private rooms in a reserved wing of the building, Frontier spokesman Craig Workman said in a statement.
Employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 are quarantined at their homes.
“The health and safety of our residents and staff continue to be our highest priority,” Workman said in the statement. “All outside visits and non-essential interactions with the public have been eliminated as have group activities. Our dining rooms are closed to meet the social distancing guidelines. Frontier is grateful for the outpouring of donations, volunteers and other support received from the community during this crisis.”
Frontier, at 2840 West Clay Street, houses 113 mostly elderly patients who are recovering from medical procedures. The nursing home received poor reviews from federal regulators who observed nurses clean residents, change their clothing and deposit soiled clothing without washing their hands, according to inspection reports.
At least six other group homes for older adults in the St. Louis region have reported cases of COVID-19, including Life Care Center of St. Louis, which has reported at least 22 residents and five employees sickened with the disease.
The facilities have said they took precautions ordered by federal and local health officials to prevent the spread of the virus, including barring visitors in recent weeks, screening employees and residents daily for symptoms including fevers and coughs, closing common areas, canceling group events and maintaining appropriate distances between residents.
