More than two-thirds of St. Louis County Police employees are vaccinated, chief says

CLAYTON — About 68% of the St. Louis County Police employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Acting Chief Kenneth Gregory told the County Council on Tuesday.
About 32% of the department’s roughly 1,300 employees have not been vaccinated, Gregory said in response to questions from the council during a budget hearing.
But those officers are complying with a requirement to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, he said.
It was the first confirmation of the department’s vaccination rate since Gregory issued a special order Oct. 7 requiring vaccination or weekly testing for department employees. The department previously said it did not have a count for public release.
Gregory told the council he did not have exact numbers for how many officers have or have not been vaccinated. A spokesperson for the department was not immediately available to confirm the number.
Councilmen Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, and Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, said they were concerned that the department would lose hundreds of officers if they quit rather than comply with vaccine or testing requirement.
“We haven’t had any kind of indication from FOP (the Fraternal Order of Police) or anything along those lines that these officers would not work if they weren’t vaccinated,” Gregory said.
The department currently has 73 vacancies from officers who either retired or resigned, after counting 28 newly hired commissioned police officers, Gregory said. The department usually has 50 vacancies any given year, he said.
No officers tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, Gregory said. It was the first week that testing kits were provided to all police precincts under the special vaccination order.
Last year, a total 273 officers tested positive for COVID-19 from July through Dec. 31, Gregory said.
At one point, about 25 officers were forced off the job by COVID-19, the highest number of outages due to the virus at any one time, Gregory said.
This year, at least 119 officers had been infected with COVID-19.
Gregory’s vaccine order clarified that the department also had to follow a county ordinance requiring county government employees be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, in response to challenges from some officers who opposed the requirement.
The county’s vaccine requirement was approved by the County Council on Sept. 14 in a 4-3 vote along party lines with all four Democrats voting in favor. County Executive Sam Page signed the legislation into law Sept. 16. The Civil Service Commission, a panel that creates rules for county merit employees, adopted it into policy.
The St. Louis County Police Association (Lodge 111 of the FOP), which represents about 900 officers, has said it opposed extending the vaccine requirement to police. Officer Jared Lindeman has asked a judge to suspend the requirement for police, arguing the County Council and Page alone did not have the authority to enact employee requirements for the police department, which is primarily governed by the chief and the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners, a civilian panel appointed by Page with approval from the council. A hearing on the case has not yet been scheduled.
St. Louis County has reported about 76% of all other government employees had been vaccinated as of Friday. That was up from 74% a week earlier Oct. 13.
In the city of St. Louis, 76.4% of civil service employees have been vaccinated.
The St. Louis Public Schools, which are run independent of city government, has a higher COVID vaccination compliance rate — with about 96% its 3,404 employees getting shots as of Oct. 15.