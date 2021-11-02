More than two-thirds of St. Louis County Police employees are vaccinated, chief says

CLAYTON — About 68% of the St. Louis County Police employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Acting Chief Kenneth Gregory told the County Council on Tuesday.

About 32% of the department’s roughly 1,300 employees have not been vaccinated, Gregory said in response to questions from the council during a budget hearing.

But those officers are complying with a requirement to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, he said.

It was the first confirmation of the department’s vaccination rate since Gregory issued a special order Oct. 7 requiring vaccination or weekly testing for department employees. The department previously said it did not have a count for public release.

Gregory told the council he did not have exact numbers for how many officers have or have not been vaccinated. A spokesperson for the department was not immediately available to confirm the number.

Councilmen Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, and Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, said they were concerned that the department would lose hundreds of officers if they quit rather than comply with vaccine or testing requirement.