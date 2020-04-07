Most coronavirus deaths in Missouri involving older people

O'FALLON, Mo. — Older people have been far more likely to die worldwide from the coronavirus, and statistics from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show the state is no exception.

The health department on Tuesday reported 53 fatalities from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The toll rose by 15 from Monday. The department also reported 3,037 confirmed cases, up 315, or 11.6%, from Monday.

Twenty of the 53 Missouri residents who have died were age 80 or older, and 17 were in their 70s. Nine were in their 60s and five in their 50s. Just two of the 53 deaths confirmed by the state involved people younger than 50.

The actual number of deaths in Missouri may be significantly higher. A database operated by Johns Hopkins University shows 65 deaths in Missouri. The discrepancy could be because Missouri just recently changed its policy to require that coronavirus deaths be reported within 24 hours.

Authorities on Tuesday reported the first death of a state prison inmate from the coronavirus. Officials in St. Joseph said a man in his 50s from the Kansas City area was the first inmate in the state to test positive for COVID-19. He was last held in the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph. His name was not released, The Kansas City Star reported.