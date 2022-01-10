Most states are wary of mandating COVID shots for kids

The Oakland, California, school district enacted a similar policy with a deadline of Jan. 1, which it recently extended until the end of this month.

Some other large districts, including New York City, the District of Columbia and some or all districts in California, Hawaii and Maryland, have imposed a vaccine requirement for students who want to participate in extracurricular activities or sports.

Ten states, Washington, D.C., and more than a dozen of the nation’s 100 largest school districts require all teachers and staff to be vaccinated, and hundreds of colleges and universities have mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements for students and staff.

Many parents who have not gotten their children vaccinated say the absence of full FDA authorization is a factor, since it suggests that the vaccines have not been fully vetted.

“There are folks that have concerns that this was approved quickly and hasn’t been around very long, so that’s different from the measles vaccine or mumps or tetanus, vaccines that have been around for a long time,” said Hemi Tewarson, executive director of the National Academy for State Health Policy.