MU Health Care in Columbia has hundreds of open vaccine appointments

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hospital officials here announced Thursday they are trying to fill “hundreds” of open vaccine appointment slots this week.

Those who meet current state eligibility requirements, such as those over age 65 or with high-risk conditions, can visit muhealth.org/our-stories/how-do-i-get-covid-19-vaccine to schedule an appointment. Slots are available for Friday, March 5, through Sunday, March 7.

The doses are provided by University of Missouri Health Care at its vaccination site: the Walsworth Family Columns Club at MU’s football stadium. The site allows for appropriate spacing and minimal wait times, officials said.

The doses are available by appointment only. Those who need help scheduling an appointment can call the COVID-19 vaccine call center at (573) 771-2273. The call center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“This opportunity is the result of successfully shrinking numbers of eligible unvaccinated individuals and an increasing supply of vaccine doses,” read a press release about the announcement.

