Munies want their share of county's relief money, but Page advisers eyeing need-based grants

CLAYTON — St. Louis County’s 88 municipalities are pressing the county for $47 million to help pay for emergency services during the coronavirus pandemic, but they may soon be at odds with County Executive Sam Page’s administration about how it should be divided among them.

The amount they’ve requested is equal to more than one-quarter of the $173.5 million the county received from the U.S. Treasury earlier this year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The county has directed the money so far to food outreach, testing and relief for small businesses and child care centers — but none to municipalities.

After initial uncertainty about how local governments could spend federal relief funds, Treasury officials clarified in May they could pay police and firefighter salaries. The Municipal League of Metropolitan St. Louis wrote to Page then asking to share the windfall and to split among the municipalities in proportion to their population. They said $47 million was the cost of emergency services for four months.

However, Page advisers have been evaluating how to distribute money to municipalities based on how much they need it, Doug Moore, a spokesman for Page, said Tuesday in an email.