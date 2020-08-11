Munies want their share of county's relief money, but Page advisers eyeing need-based grants

CLAYTON — St. Louis County’s 88 municipalities are pressing the county for $47 million to help pay for emergency services during the coronavirus pandemic, but they may soon be at odds with County Executive Sam Page’s administration about how it should be divided among them.
The amount they’ve requested is equal to more than one-quarter of the $173.5 million the county received from the U.S. Treasury earlier this year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The county has directed the money so far to food outreach, testing and relief for small businesses and child care centers — but none to municipalities.
After initial uncertainty about how local governments could spend federal relief funds, Treasury officials clarified in May they could pay police and firefighter salaries. The Municipal League of Metropolitan St. Louis wrote to Page then asking to share the windfall and to split among the municipalities in proportion to their population. They said $47 million was the cost of emergency services for four months.
However, Page advisers have been evaluating how to distribute money to municipalities based on how much they need it, Doug Moore, a spokesman for Page, said Tuesday in an email.
That means struggling communities in north St. Louis County such as Beverly Hills and Vinita Park could see far more money per capita than relatively affluent and populous communities like Chesterfield or Maryland Heights. Many of the small communities are part of a sales tax “pool” that shares revenue on a per capita basis.
Some of those communities, like Pine Lawn, were in dire financial straits long before the pandemic and may not be able to survive the drastic downtown in sales tax revenue, Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, D-1st District, said in an interview Tuesday.
During a Tuesday meeting of the County Council’s committee that oversees coronavirus spending, two council members, Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, and Kelli Dunaway, D-2nd District, also said they supported a sliding scale for grants to municipalities.
Dunaway suggested having the municipalities apply for them, similar to the county’s $17.5 million small business relief program that is also funded by federal relief money. Cora Faith Walker, Page’s policy director, said that “makes a lot of sense.”
Days, whose district includes dozens of municipalities in north St. Louis County, also said Tuesday she was asking for $800,000 to help create a strategic plan for making sure those municipalities survive.
“At the end of the day, these people are going to be under some governmental structure,” she said. “And is it St. Louis County’s opinion that it can absorb these governmental structures within its body? Or do we help them to stand on their own and be successful on their own?”
Several mayors submitted comments to the council’s coronavirus oversight committee on Tuesday, stressing that their communities have struggled during the downturn and urging the county to release money as the Municipal League suggested.
Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation told the council his city has been “severely impacted by the economic losses associated with the pandemic” and federal relief funds “should justly be shared pro-rata with municipalities based on their population, in as much as all levels of government are incurring COVID-related public safety expenses.”
Maryland Heights Mayor Michael Mohler said the municipalities “deserve a share of funds equitable to the population size they serve.”
Clancy seized on a word she kept hearing: equitable.
“I think that we are defining equitable differently,” she said. “When I use the term equitable, I’m thinking about where the need is greatest, not everyone getting the same thing. And I think that that is different than many of the comments that I heard.”
