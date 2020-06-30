Natural Bridge library in St. Louis County closes after worker tests positive for coronavirus

NORMANDY — The Natural Bridge branch of the St. Louis County library system is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, library officials said Tuesday.
The library at 7606 Natural Bridge Road will be cleaned and disinfected before reopening. The county health department will conduct contact tracing to determine possible exposures, according to the library system's statement.
St. Louis County Library branches reopened June 19.
Library staff and visitors 9 and older are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Plexiglass barriers were installed in the branches among other precautions.
