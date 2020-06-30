You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Natural Bridge library in St. Louis County closes after worker tests positive for coronavirus
0 comments

Natural Bridge library in St. Louis County closes after worker tests positive for coronavirus

Subscribe for $3 for three months
St. Louis County Library starting online high school for adults

Visitors utilize the computer lab at the Emerson Technology Center located in the Natural Bridge Branch St. Louis County Library on July 13, 2017 in St. Louis. The branch provides a computer lab that is open until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Photo by Michael Thomas

 Michael Thomas

NORMANDY — The Natural Bridge branch of the St. Louis County library system is temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, library officials said Tuesday.

The library at 7606 Natural Bridge Road will be cleaned and disinfected before reopening. The county health department will conduct contact tracing to determine possible exposures, according to the library system's statement.

St. Louis County Library branches reopened June 19.

Library staff and visitors 9 and older are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Plexiglass barriers were installed in the branches among other precautions.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Coming back and biting us': US sees virus resurgence
U.S. Business

'Coming back and biting us': US sees virus resurgence

In Texas, which began lifting its shutdowns on May 1, hospitalizations have doubled and new cases have tripled in two weeks. Gov. Greg Abbott told KFDA-TV the state is facing a “massive outbreak” and might need new local restrictions to preserve hospital space.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports