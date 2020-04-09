You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nearly 10,000 tablets coming to St. Louis Public School students during coronavirus shutdown
0 comments

Nearly 10,000 tablets coming to St. Louis Public School students during coronavirus shutdown

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

ST. LOUIS — Close to 10,000 families in St. Louis Public Schools have said they don't have computers or tablets to participate in distance learning, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The district surveyed families about their technology needs after schools shut down in mid-March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

About 14,000 surveys were completed, or about two-thirds of the district's student population.

As a result, tablet computers will be distributed to 9,765 students who need them starting this week. The district also plans to hand out 4,000 mobile hotspots to families without internet access.

"Our most difficult situation has been the lack of inventory of mobile hot spots with 22.4% of our families not having internet at home," said Meredith Pierce.

Funds for the devices and hotspots were provided in part by the SLPS Foundation.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports