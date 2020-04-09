Nearly 10,000 tablets coming to St. Louis Public School students during coronavirus shutdown

Khadija Tejan organizes a pile of iPads at a distribution point outside the St. Louis Public School District's headquarters on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. St. Louis schools are providing iPads to students to help them with distance learning during the stay at home order that forced schools to close. The district will be contacting parents to coordinate pick ups at different technology distribution sites around the city. The SLPS Foundation?s Emergency Response Fund is helping to pay for the effort that should place about 10,000 iPads with students. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
ST. LOUIS — Close to 10,000 families in St. Louis Public Schools have said they don't have computers or tablets to participate in distance learning, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday.
The district surveyed families about their technology needs after schools shut down in mid-March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
About 14,000 surveys were completed, or about two-thirds of the district's student population.
As a result, tablet computers will be distributed to 9,765 students who need them starting this week. The district also plans to hand out 4,000 mobile hotspots to families without internet access.
"Our most difficult situation has been the lack of inventory of mobile hot spots with 22.4% of our families not having internet at home," said Meredith Pierce.
Funds for the devices and hotspots were provided in part by the SLPS Foundation.
