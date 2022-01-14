Nearly 90% of big U.S. meat plants had COVID-19 cases in pandemic’s first year

Nearly 90% of processing plants owned by five big U.S. meat companies had COVID-19 cases in 2020 and early 2021, a Reuters analysis of public data found, as a congressional committee investigates how meatpackers handled the pandemic.

The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis began its probe last year amid evidence the plants were major spreaders of COVID-19 and that workers suffered unusually severe outbreaks. It is unclear what the consequences of the investigation could be.

“The impact of the coronavirus on the essential workers of the meatpacking industry was both terrible and avoidable,” Subcommittee Chair Representative James Clyburn told Reuters. “As our investigation continues, I reiterate my call for meatpacking companies to make widespread changes and immediately provide safe working conditions for their employees.”

While the spread of COVID-19 at meat plants was covered widely by media in the first year of the crisis, the percentage of major packing plants that had multiple cases has not been previously reported.