Need a CDL? Written tests are set to resume in Missouri next week
JEFFERSON CITY— The Missouri State Highway Patrol on Friday announced it will resume commercial driving license testing at limited locations across the state on April 27. 

Testing has been suspended since March amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Testers will have to wear face coverings, and the number of people allowed to take the written test will be limited due to social distancing guidelines outlined in Gov. Parson's stay-at-home order, according to the press release from the state highway patrol. 

More information on testing locations and other CDL specifics from the State Highway Patrol can be at mshp.dps.missouri.gov.







