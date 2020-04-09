Need your choice of birth control while trying to stay at home? There's an app for that.

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri has launched a program that allows patients to get birth control and treatment for urinary tract infections without coming to a health center.

The clinics' first use of the remote services will be available starting Thursday through the free mobile app PP Direct. Patients can also seek the services by calling at 314-531-7526.

Patients can pick up a prescription at any pharmacy of have it mailed to their home.

Those who lack insurance coverage in Missouri may also qualify for free birth control under a program called The Right Time, which covers the cost of birth control options – including more effective and expensive long-acting options like intrauterine devices and hormonal implants – at several participating health centers across the state.