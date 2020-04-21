New aldermanic panel to deal with coronavirus issues

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Tuesday approved setting up a special committee to deal with coronavirus-related issues as it began its 2020-2021 session.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who sponsored the resolution setting up the panel, will chair the committee and appoint the members.

Among other things, Reed said, the panel will identify strategies to stabilize the city’s economy, look for ways to cut regulations that might be a barrier to a rapid recovery and deal with related problems of workers, business owners and entrepreneurs.

The committee also will provide oversight on the handling of the crisis by Mayor Lyda Krewson’s administration.

Reed, for example, previously had pressed Krewson to close City Hall and other city buildings to the general public earlier than she did.

Reed, in an interview Tuesday, questioned “why cutting grass in Forest Park” is considered an essential city job exempt from the mayor’s stay-at-home order.

He also said he is concerned that not enough information was distributed early in the crisis to heavily African-American neighborhoods about the severity of the situation and the need to engage in social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19.