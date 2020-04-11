New coronavirus test site to open in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A new COVID-19 test site is set to open here, according to a press release Saturday from Illinois state Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Cahokia, and state Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis.

Through a partnership with Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation system, the Metro East will have three testing locations that will offer up to 470 swabs a day early next week.

The swabs will be sent to Anderson Hospital in Maryville, in Madison County, for testing.