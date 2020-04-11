New coronavirus test site to open in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS — A new COVID-19 test site is set to open here, according to a press release Saturday from Illinois state Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Cahokia, and state Rep. LaToya Greenwood, D-East St. Louis.
Through a partnership with Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation system, the Metro East will have three testing locations that will offer up to 470 swabs a day early next week.
The swabs will be sent to Anderson Hospital in Maryville, in Madison County, for testing.
The East St. Louis location will be at the Windsor Health Center at 100 North Eighth Street, according to the city's Facebook page. More details are set to be made public at 11 a.m. on Monday at www.facebook.com/estlcityhall.
It was unclear Saturday where the other two testing sites will be.
