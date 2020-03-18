You are the owner of this article.
128 new COVID-19 cases announced in Illinois, including new St. Clair County case
Illinois governor: Election still on, despite virus concerns

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses the media about the coronavirus during a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield, Ill., Monday, March 16, 2020. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP)

 Ted Schurter

The Illinois Department of Health on Wednesday announced 128 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 288. 

"Make no mistake, no place or person is immune to COVID-19," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday. "The difference between where we are in our response and other nations is just a few weeks. We must act with urgency."

The new cases include one in St. Clair County in Metro East, for a total of three confirmed cases in that county. 

Pritzker assured the public that essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will remain open.

Illinois health officials urged anyone feeling slightly ill to stay home so that hospitals are freed up to care for those more critically ill. 

"The grim truth of these numbers is that they will continue to grow significantly, as will the unfortunate statistic of fatalities," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said Wednesday. "We have to break the cycle of disease transmission. If you feel ill and are otherwise healthy ... assume you have COVID and stay home. Don't transmit to another person."

The previous two cases in St. Clair County were both women, one in her 60s and the other in her 70s. 

At a press conference Saturday, Barb Hohlt, executive director of the St. Clair County Health Department, said the women had recently traveled internationally. She said they are in voluntary quarantine at their homes.

There are also three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clinton County, which neighbors St. Clair County. The majority of the state's cases are in the Chicago area, including a DuPage County long-term care facility where 42 staff and residents have tested positive. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

