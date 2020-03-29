New COVID-19 testing site opens in north St. Louis County

DELLWOOD — A new COVID-19 testing site will open in the parking lot of the Dellwood Recreation Center this week, officials said on Saturday.

The testing center will open at 10266 West Florissant Avenue on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and will operate during the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones said he wants to make testing more available to north St. Louis County and north St. Louis residents.

Anyone wanting to pre-register to be tested can call 855-724-1653. Patients will be able to make appointments at that phone number beginning Monday.

