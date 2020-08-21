New mask requirements in St. Louis County for younger kids and all students

CLAYTON — St. Louis County on Friday greatly expanded its public health order requiring face coverings to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.
Effective on Monday:
• Pupils in public and private schools from kindergarten to grade 12 are required to wear face coverings.
• Businesses now must deny entry to customers who refuse to wear face coverings. A previous order authorized businesses to deny entry to those people, but did not require them to do so.
• Children 6 or older must wear face coverings in public. A 5-year-old attending kindergarten must also wear a face covering. A previous order had been in effect only for children 10 or older.
The order on schools affects pupils in kindergarten through 12th grade. Pupils may only remove masks during certain activities as long as they remain six feet apart — while at recess or physical education; in band, choir or music class; or while eating. Masks may also be removed in according with the county’s youth sports guidelines while participating in a school sponsored sport.
Public health experts have emphasized for months that masks are one of the most effective tools to help fight the pandemic.
A news release from the county health department said it has received many complaints about businesses not requiring face coverings.
“The clarification of this language should not only assist businesses in enforcing the requirement, but also make customers feel more protected,” the department said. “The Face Covering Guidelines provide alternatives to businesses who provide goods or services to those unable to wear face coverings due to a medical condition or those who refuse to wear a face covering for other reasons.
A business may allow entry if the person is willing to wear a face shield instead of a face covering, the order said.
The amended orders were scheduled to be posted later Friday on the county's coronavirus website, stlcorona.com.
