New mask requirements in St. Louis County for younger kids and all students

CLAYTON — St. Louis County on Friday greatly expanded its public health order requiring face coverings to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Effective on Monday:

• Pupils in public and private schools from kindergarten to grade 12 are required to wear face coverings.

• Businesses now must deny entry to customers who refuse to wear face coverings. A previous order authorized businesses to deny entry to those people, but did not require them to do so.

• Children 6 or older must wear face coverings in public. A 5-year-old attending kindergarten must also wear a face covering. A previous order had been in effect only for children 10 or older.

The order on schools affects pupils in kindergarten through 12th grade. Pupils may only remove masks during certain activities as long as they remain six feet apart — while at recess or physical education; in band, choir or music class; or while eating. Masks may also be removed in according with the county’s youth sports guidelines while participating in a school sponsored sport.