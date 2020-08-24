New mask requirements start today in St. Louis County for younger kids and all students

Statewide, Missouri reported 1,419 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Friday. That brings the state’s total to 72,964, including a death toll of 1,419. The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Missouri also dipped over the past week, from 1,127 on Aug. 14 to 1,099 Friday.

Metro East ‘warning’

In Illinois Friday, the state public health department placed most Metro East counties on its weekly “warning” list for COVID-19 metrics. St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Clinton and Randolph counties were all listed among the 20 counties at warning level in the state.

Counties are put in the category if they exceed a threshold in at least two of the state’s eight metrics tracking the coronavirus, including the rate of cases per 100,000 people and the rate of tests that come back positive.

The region, which also includes Bond and Washington counties under the state pandemic plan, reported a seven-day average positivity rate of 9.4% as of Tuesday.

If that rate remains above 8% by Aug. 30, new restrictions could be added to rules already reimposed on the region by state health officials Aug. 16. The rules included an 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants.