New St. Louis County Council majority flexes its muscle as it tries to roll back Page powers

CLAYTON — A new majority bloc on the St. Louis County Council trying to curb the authority of County Executive Sam Page during the county’s response of the coronavirus flexed its legislative muscle for the first time Tuesday, advancing three bills that would move some of those powers to the council.

It was the first time this year that all three council Republicans — Mark Harder, Tim Fitch and Ernie Trakas — voted with Democrat Rita Heard Days, who in recent months has broken with the council’s three other Democrats because she said she has become disillusioned with Page’s leadership.

Trakas, who has had a strong relationship with Page, had balked at voting for some of the motions in recent weeks, citing opinions from the county’s legal staff that some of the measures were not on solid legal ground. But after widespread criticism within his party, Trakas joined the group of colleagues opposing Page.

The council approved three measures that have been in the works for several weeks. Each would be up for a final vote at the council’s regular meeting on Oct. 13, but may ultimately face vetoes from Page.

The council: