New St. Louis County Council majority flexes its muscle as it tries to roll back Page powers

CLAYTON — A new majority bloc on the St. Louis County Council trying to curb the authority of County Executive Sam Page during the county’s response of the coronavirus flexed its legislative muscle for the first time Tuesday, advancing three bills that would move some of those powers to the council.
It was the first time this year that all three council Republicans — Mark Harder, Tim Fitch and Ernie Trakas — voted with Democrat Rita Heard Days, who in recent months has broken with the council’s three other Democrats because she said she has become disillusioned with Page’s leadership.
Trakas, who has had a strong relationship with Page, had balked at voting for some of the motions in recent weeks, citing opinions from the county’s legal staff that some of the measures were not on solid legal ground. But after widespread criticism within his party, Trakas joined the group of colleagues opposing Page.
The council approved three measures that have been in the works for several weeks. Each would be up for a final vote at the council’s regular meeting on Oct. 13, but may ultimately face vetoes from Page.
The council:
• Voted 4-2 on two different versions of bills that would require County Council approval to extend a state of emergency declared by the county executive beyond 15 days, and would allow the council to decide how long the emergency should last. One version of the bill sponsored by Fitch and Harder would require two-thirds council approval to extend the emergency declaration, while Trakas’ bill would only require a simple majority.
• Voted 4-2 on a bill sponsored by Fitch and Harder that would require council approval for health orders to extend past 15 days.
• Approved in a voice vote a bill sponsored by Days that would seize back the council’s control of $173.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the Page administration. The vote total was not clear, but none of the council members appeared to vote no.
The council’s decision in May to appropriate the full amount of relief funds to Page drew widespread criticism from those who did not feel it was necessary for the council to cede its legislative oversight.
Chairwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District, said at the time that the Page administration needed access to the funds without having to wait for the council to deliberate on expenditures. Clancy’s apparent support for the Days bill may have registered as a surprise to some, as it would seemingly undo the earlier action.
The county had spent only $52.7 million of the funds by Tuesday night, according to its coronavirus data portal, leaving $120.8 million still to spend. Some council members have expressed doubt that Page’s advisers could spend all the money by the U.S. Treasury’s end-of-year deadline.
Page told the council on Tuesday that all but $10 million of the funds were committed to relief programs.
The bills seeking to curb the authority of the executive and health director, if they were to become law, would make it more difficult for Page and the health department to maintain mandates to wear masks and restrictions on activities such as youth sports.
Some of those restrictions have led to protests in recent weeks. Page last week rolled back some of the restrictions, but the county continues to bar competition in sports with a high frequency of contact, including football and ice hockey, for children 14 and older.
More than 300 people submitted comments to the council, which voted before the meeting to have its clerks read only two hours’ worth into the record and publish the balance in its weekly journal. Many of the commenters asked the county leaders to lift restrictions on youth sports and schools.
Clancy said during the meeting that she was upset about the tone of some opposing the county’s measures to control the spread of the virus. She said she and the county were trying to keep people safe, while the criticism of county leaders “has been mired in partisanship, privilege and racism.”
