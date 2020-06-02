New website provides help with drug addiction for St. Louis area residents

ST. LOUIS — Fearful that the stress of the pandemic is leading to increased substance use, experimentation or relapse, federal drug enforcement officials have partnered with local community services to create a website to provide an easy way for those in the St. Louis area find help.
The website, WithYouSTL.com, provides information ranging from prevention, treatment options, places to get free naloxone as well food pantry locations and other help. Naloxone, commonly sold under the brand name Narcan, is used to block the effect of opioids.
