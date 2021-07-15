NIH director ‘most worried’ about Missouri’s COVID-19 spread compared to any state

Late Wednesday, DHSS spokeswoman Lisa Cox said in an email that DHSS is working with SEMA and local officials “to determine how we will best meet the current health care needs of the community.”

COMBATING MYTHS

Collins pointed to myths about the vaccines that have circulated on social media as a driving factor in deterring people from getting vaccinated.

“Some people were worried the vaccine might cause infertility. There’s been a lot of stuff on the internet about that,” Collins said. “There’s absolutely no evidence for that in men or in women. We now have tens of thousands of pregnant women who have been immunized and we have no indication that that’s causing any problem with the pregnancy.”

He said other people have avoided vaccinations because they already had COVID, but he said these people still need to get vaccinated, especially to protect against variants.

“The vaccine gives you even a better shot at avoiding getting reinfected with this delta variant. Simply having COVID before is not nearly as reliable as having COVID plus the vaccine,” Collins said.

Collins emphasized the spread in southern Missouri poses a threat to Kansas City and St. Louis as well.