Ninth St. Charles nursing home resident dies of COVID-19

ST. CHARLES — Another resident of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation has died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll at the skilled-nursing facility to nine, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health reported Monday.

The latest death of a Frontier resident was a woman in her 90s, the health department said. No other information about her was released.

Eight other residents at Frontier have died of complications of COVID-19 since the home first reported an outbreak March 23, and dozens of other residents and several employees have been sickened by the disease.

As of Monday, 60 residents and 12 employees have tested positive, said Frontier spokesman Craig Workman. Four residents are hospitalized and several are under quarantine at the facility. Employees who have tested positive for the disease are under quarantine at their homes.

Thirty residents have tested negative for COVID-19, Workman said in a written statement. Five residents are awaiting test results.

Frontier, at 2840 West Clay Street, houses 113 mostly elderly patients who are recovering from medical procedures. It was the first residential care facility in the St. Louis area to report COVID-19 cases and deaths.