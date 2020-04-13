You are the owner of this article.
Ninth St. Charles nursing home resident dies of COVID-19
Ninth St. Charles nursing home resident dies of COVID-19

More than three dozen people at St. Charles nursing home sickened by coronavirus

Paramedics with the St. Charles County Ambulance District wipe down a gurney on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, outside Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center after transporting a man there. More than three dozen people at the St. Charles nursing home were sickened by the coronavirus. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. CHARLES — Another resident of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation has died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll at the skilled-nursing facility to nine, the St. Charles County Department of Public Health reported Monday.

The latest death of a Frontier resident was a woman in her 90s, the health department said. No other information about her was released.

Eight other residents at Frontier have died of complications of COVID-19 since the home first reported an outbreak March 23, and dozens of other residents and several employees have been sickened by the disease.

As of Monday, 60 residents and 12 employees have tested positive, said Frontier spokesman Craig Workman. Four residents are hospitalized and several are under quarantine at the facility. Employees who have tested positive for the disease are under quarantine at their homes. 

Thirty residents have tested negative for COVID-19, Workman said in a written statement. Five residents are awaiting test results. 

Frontier, at 2840 West Clay Street, houses 113 mostly elderly patients who are recovering from medical procedures. It was the first residential care facility in the St. Louis area to report COVID-19 cases and deaths.

St. Charles County reported 385 people across the county have tested positive for COVID-19, and 14 people have died, including the cases at Frontier.

Also Monday, Garden Place assisted-living in Columbia, Illinois reported that two residents have died of COVID-19.

At least 11 other St. Louis area residential care facilities have reported COVID-19 cases, including three facilities that have confirmed deaths. Five residents of Life Care Center of St. Louis have died, two residents of Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington have died, and a veteran at the St. Louis Veterans Home in Bellefontaine Neighbors has died.

Nationwide, more than 3,600 residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities have died of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to an analysis by the Associated Press.

In Missouri, at least 49 state-licensed residential care facilities have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

