No commencement for SIUE over coronavirus

Commencement is off for Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

The university said Thursday that it had made the "difficult decision" to postpone all the SIUE spring ceremonies, which had been set for May 8 and 9. The announcement includes the SIU School of Dental Medicine

Official said given the circumstances arond the coronavirus pandemic "the health and safety of our students" are most important.

SIUE was considering some sort of "reimagined" ceremony to honor students and will be seeking ideas from students on how they could proceed.

Washington University announced earlier this week it also was canceling its spring commencement.

