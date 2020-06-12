No COVID-19 cases linked to symptomatic Missouri hairstylists who saw 140 clients

"We are studying more closely the details of these exposures, including what types of face coverings were worn and what other precautions were taken to lead to this encouraging result."

Eight days of exposure

In addition to the importance of masks, the case highlights how crucial contact tracing and isolation are after exposure to help stop the spread of the disease.

The salon kept impeccable records that made contact tracing possible, Goddard said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that about a third of coronavirus infections are asymptomatic -- so it's possible some of the people may have been infected but not tested due to lack of symptoms.

But county health officials called the salon outcome encouraging, and they're using the case as a way to get additional insight on how to stop the spread of coronavirus.

And they're also reiterating the importance of masks.