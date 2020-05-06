You are the owner of this article.
No mask, no service: Page says that could be allowed as St. Louis County businesses reopen
No mask, no service: Page says that could be allowed as St. Louis County businesses reopen

Masks and the pandemic

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wears a mask on April 21 at a ceremony opening a drive-through coronavirus test site in Jennings.

Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday that some non-essential businesses in the county would probably be able to reopen on May 18, under guidelines that are still being written.

His comments came after he and Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Tuesday that the city and county on May 18 would begin to gradually lift the stay-at-home orders that have been in place for six weeks. 

Page said businesses would be asked to have their employees wear face masks, and that his administration was considering a provision that would allow businesses to refuse service to customers who aren't covering their faces.

He said that any easing of restrictions will undoubtedly lead to an increase in new infections, but he said the county would "work hard to manage that trend." But if there were to be a spike in new cases, he said, it could lead to restrictions being restored.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Concerned about COVID-19?

