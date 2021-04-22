 Skip to main content
No need to wait to donate blood after getting COVID-19 vaccine
No need to wait to donate blood after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Blood Drive at Embassy Suites

Blood donor Julie Debo, right, looks across the hotel conference room as Red Cross nurse Elena Eley prepares to start her blood donation during a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Embassy Suites in St. Charles, Missouri on Feb. 8, 2021. With typical locations like schools and corporate offices less available because of the pandemic, the Red Cross has pivoted to holding blood drives in less typical locations, like hotels. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

Can you donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccine? The answer is yes, the American Red Cross says.

As long you are symptom-free and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, you do not have to wait to give blood, the Red Cross said in a news release.

Donors are needed to help ensure blood products are available into the summer, when donations tend to wane. Those who donate with the Red Cross in May have a chance to win a trailer camper that sleeps five, and those who donate from May 1 to May 15 will get a $5 Amazon gift card.

Schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

The Red Cross is also testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which provide protection against the disease, as well as donations from Black donors for the sickle cell trait. Donations from individuals of the same race and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors will get testing results within two weeks.

