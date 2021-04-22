No need to wait to donate blood after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Can you donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccine? The answer is yes, the American Red Cross says.
As long you are symptom-free and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, you do not have to wait to give blood, the Red Cross said in a news release.
-
71 in St. Louis County test positive for COVID-19 after full vaccination
-
Creve Coeur chiropractor scammed consumers with false COVID cure claims, FTC says
-
Sign that vaccines are working: COVID-19 hospital patients in St. Louis area are younger
-
The shock and reality of catching COVID after being vaccinated
-
Downtown clinic provides COVID-19 vaccine to St. Louis' homeless population
Donors are needed to help ensure blood products are available into the summer, when donations tend to wane. Those who donate with the Red Cross in May have a chance to win a trailer camper that sleeps five, and those who donate from May 1 to May 15 will get a $5 Amazon gift card.
Schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
The Red Cross is also testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which provide protection against the disease, as well as donations from Black donors for the sickle cell trait. Donations from individuals of the same race and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors will get testing results within two weeks.
Tags
You're not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!
Michele Munz
Michele Munz is a health reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.