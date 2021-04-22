No need to wait to donate blood after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Can you donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccine? The answer is yes, the American Red Cross says.

As long you are symptom-free and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, you do not have to wait to give blood, the Red Cross said in a news release.

Donors are needed to help ensure blood products are available into the summer, when donations tend to wane. Those who donate with the Red Cross in May have a chance to win a trailer camper that sleeps five, and those who donate from May 1 to May 15 will get a $5 Amazon gift card.

Schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

The Red Cross is also testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which provide protection against the disease, as well as donations from Black donors for the sickle cell trait. Donations from individuals of the same race and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors will get testing results within two weeks.

