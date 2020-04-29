No overnight camping for now as Missouri state parks officials plot return to 'normal'

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri state parks will start "resuming normal operations" next week, parks officials said Wednesday, though overnight camping still won't be allowed until at least May 18.
Starting Monday, when Gov. Mike Parson's stay-at-home order expires, concessionaires at individual parks will be able to decide whether to open lodging, dining, marinas and retail operations to visitors, according to a news release.
The state will reopen Castlewood State Park, Elephant Rocks State Park, Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and State Park and Weston Bend State Park on May 11 for day use.
The state announced in March it would close the four parks as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Officials suspended overnight camping in all of Missouri's state parks late last month.
The state will open the off-road riding area at St. Joe State Park on May 18, though parks officials may limit the number of trail-riding permits on any given day.
The Missouri State Parks division said visitors centers, park offices, tours, group camps, enclosed shelters, playgrounds, pools and beaches will stay closed as the parks department evaluates its "phase one" plans, the release said.
Visitors can check the status of individual parks at mostateparks.com.
There are 91 state parks and historic sites in Missouri. Parks officials want visitors to wash their hands often, maintain physical distance from people and to visit parks close to home.
