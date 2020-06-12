No Whiteman airmen at the Lake of the Ozarks tested positive for COVID-19, base says

ST. LOUIS — No airmen at Whiteman Air Force Base who visited Lake of the Ozarks during Memorial Day weekend have tested positive for COVID-19, a base spokesman told the Post-Dispatch on Friday.
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said on Thursday the state was looking into a report that an airman may have been infected.
Whiteman traces contacts of positive cases there, according to the Johnson County Health Department.
On Friday, Lt. Braxton Williams with the public affairs media team at Whiteman, said there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases among airmen who visited the lake during the holiday weekend.
“However, we do address each and every case and conduct contact tracing to discover and inform those individuals who may have interacted with any infected patients,” Williams said. “We do this to protect our mission and the communities in which we live and work. To protect patient privacy, Whiteman AFB public health officials do not comment on the health status or test results of individual patients.”
