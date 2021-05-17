Normal vaccination hours resume at the Dome, Johnson & Johnson shot available

ST. LOUIS — The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is now available at the Dome at America's Center, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Monday.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 18 and up, and the Pfizer vaccine is available to guests 12 and up.

Hours at the Dome, at Sixth Street and Convention Plaza, have reverted back to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Guests should enter at Entrance C at Broadway and Cole streets. Free parking is available at 6th and Cole streets with a shuttle provided.

FEMA's last day to administer vaccines at the Dome is set for June 1.

